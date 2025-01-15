Tarasenko scored twice in a 6-3 loss to San Jose on Tuesday.
They were nice goals -- the kind the sniper of old would score. And he has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two games. But the goals were Tarasenko's first in 19 games, and he has a paltry 18 points, including six goals, in 42 games this season. We like his last two games, but there's no way we're going to trust him yet.
