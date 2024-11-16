Tarasenko posted a power-play assist, two hits, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Tarasenko has a helper in each of the last two contests to bounce back from a seven-game slump. The winger's assist Friday was his first power-play point of the year, which makes sense in the context of his relatively limited usage overall. He's now at five points, 23 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 15 appearances.