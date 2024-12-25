Tarasenko entered the holiday break on an eight-game point drought.

Tarasenko has gone minus-6 with 14 shots on net during that span. The 33-year-old winger has routinely played in a top-six role this season, but he doesn't appear to have much chemistry with Dylan Larkin. Overall, Tarasenko has been limited to 12 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 33 contests.