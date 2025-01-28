Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tarasenko (illness) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Tarasenko was unable to play in Monday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles, and his status is uncertain for Thursday's road matchup against the Oilers. Dominik Shine, who made his NHL debut Monday, should continue to occupy a fourth-line role so long as Tarasenko is sidelined.

More News