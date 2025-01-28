Tarasenko (illness) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Tarasenko was unable to play in Monday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles, and his status is uncertain for Thursday's road matchup against the Oilers. Dominik Shine, who made his NHL debut Monday, should continue to occupy a fourth-line role so long as Tarasenko is sidelined.
