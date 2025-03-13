Tarasenko scored a goal in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

Tarasenko's tally in the second period ultimately held up as the game-winner. The 33-year-old winger had been limited to just one assist and a minus-5 rating over his previous six contests. For the season, he continues to play a smaller role as a depth scorer in the middle six, earning nine goals, 26 points, 114 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-12 rating over 63 appearances. Tarasenko is on pace for his lowest-scoring full campaign -- the last time he was under the 40-point mark without injuries being a factor was in his 2012-13 rookie year, when he put up 19 points over 38 appearances.