Tarasenko notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Tarasenko has three helpers over six contests since he last scored a goal. The 33-year-old winger's assist Tuesday was his first power-play point since Jan. 23 versus the Canadiens. His smaller role this season, both at even strength and on the power play, has led to a dramatic decrease in offense. Tarasenko is at nine goals, 20 helpers, eight power-play points, 59 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating across 69 outings.