Tarasenko scored a power-play goal and delivered an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.
The 32-year-old winger scored a goal for the first time since Oct. 19 in a 5-2 win over the Predators. It's clear Tarasenko's best days are behind him, but the decrease in production is still worth noting. He has just three goals and seven helpers across 22 appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Contributes assist in loss•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Assists in three straight games•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Garners helper•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Provides assist Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Ready to rock•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Not expected to play Wednesday•