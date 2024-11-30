Tarasenko scored a power-play goal and delivered an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

The 32-year-old winger scored a goal for the first time since Oct. 19 in a 5-2 win over the Predators. It's clear Tarasenko's best days are behind him, but the decrease in production is still worth noting. He has just three goals and seven helpers across 22 appearances in 2024-25.