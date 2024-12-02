Tarasenko scored his fourth goal of the season Sunday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Tarasenko gave Detroit a 4-3 lead at 4:50 of the final frame, and he added three shots in 15:01 of ice time. The Russian winger has scored in back-to-back games after going 16 contests without a marker. Tarasenko has been playing on the top line lately alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Despite the relatively sluggish start, fantasy managers should keep tabs on Tarasenko given his recent promotion.