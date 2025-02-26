Tarasenko scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Tarasenko got the Red Wings on the board at 10:12 of the second period. Simon Edvinsson did the rest, scoring twice to complete Detroit's comeback win. This was Tarasenko's second goal and third point over the last four games. The winger is up to eight goals, 25 points, 98 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-7 rating through 56 appearances. He's well behind the pace that saw him rack up 23 goals and 55 points across 76 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, but it's clear the 33-year-old is more of a depth scorer at this stage of his career.