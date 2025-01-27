Tarasenko (illness) will not play Monday against the Kings, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Tarasenko will miss his second game of the season. He was deemed questionable heading into the contest, so he might be able to suit up for Thursday's road game in Edmonton. Dominik Shine will draw into the lineup and make his NHL debut Monday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Questionable for Monday•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Generates power-play assist•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Four points in last two games•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back on scoresheet Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko: Goes cold in December•