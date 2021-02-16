Namestnikov tallied a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.

Namestnikov got the Red Wings on the board with 15 seconds left in the first period, jumping on a loose puck after it had ricocheted off both a skate and the post and then depositing it into an open net. It was the fourth goal of the year for the 28-year-old, who has produced four points in his last six games after a quiet January.