Namestnikov (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Namestnikov will miss a second straight game. The 28-year-old is a skilled two-way player, and he's recorded six goals and 38 shots on net through 18 games. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Predators.
More News
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Won't play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Questionable against Florida•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Bulges twine in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Fills empty cage•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Finally gets on board•