Namestnikov scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.
Namestnikov closed the door on the Lightning, who pushed for the equalizer late in the third period. The 28-year-old Russian is up to five goals, five assists, 54 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating in 26 contests. He's picked up a goal and three helpers in his last five games, so he could be worth a look in deeper formats.
