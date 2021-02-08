Namestnikov scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Namestnikov scored for the second straight game, although his tally Sunday was little more than insurance. The Russian forward added three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in a well-rounded performance. Through 13 games, he has four points, 20 hits, 28 shots on net and a minus-5 rating.