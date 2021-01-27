Namestnikov scored Detroit's only goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.
While the Red Wings ultimately lost in the extra frame, Namestnikov can glean confidence from his first-period tally, as he had entered the contest with nine empty shots on goal through six contests. Still, the Wings remain lackluster in the attacking zone, so it will be tough for Namestnikov to establish an offensive rhythm.
