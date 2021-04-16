Namestnikov produced an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Namestnikov had a hand in Troy Stecher's second goal of the game. The 28-year-old Namestnikov hasn't been a consistent contributor on offense, as he has just four points in his last nine outings. The Russian forward is up to 14 points, 71 shots, 60 hits, 28 blocks and a minus-3 rating through 42 contests this season.