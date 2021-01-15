Namestnikov made his Red Wings debut Thursday, skating for 14:07 in a 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Red Wings only mustered 14 shots in the contest, including one from Namestnikov, but the Russian pivot managed 1:46 on the power play and 0:48 shorthanded to exemplify his special teams acumen.
