Namestnikov (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Predators.
Namestnikov is back in the lineup after a two-game absence. The 28-year-old is expected to center Frans Nielsen and Valtteri Filppula in the bottom six. Through 18 games this year, he's recorded six points and 25 hits.
More News
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Can't go Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Won't play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Questionable against Florida•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Bulges twine in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Fills empty cage•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Nets lone goal in loss•