Namestnikov inked a two-year, $4 million contract with the Red Wings on Sunday.

Namestnikov is great value and a feel good signing of sorts, as he'll head to play for the team he grew up cheering for. The 27-year-old saw action with Ottawa, New York and Colorado last season, racking up 17 goals and 31 points across 65 total games. The Russian will be a nice piece to help boost offensive production in Detroit, as the team finished dead last in the league in goals per game (2.00) last season.