Namestnikov (undisclosed) skated 15:26 with three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Predators.
Namestnikov missed two games with his injury. He returned to a middle-six role with his usual penalty-killing duties. Namestnikov, like the rest of his Red Wings teammates, was stymied by Pekka Rinne. The Russian forward has six points, 41 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-6 rating through 19 appearances.
