Namestnikov scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Namestnikov converted on a Filip Zadina pass at the 10-minute mark of the first period. The tally was just the second of the year for Namestnikov, who's added an assist, 17 hits, 23 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 12 appearances. He's seeing decent usage with the Red Wings -- he entered Friday averaging 15:53 per game -- but his chances haven't landed very often.