Namestnikov posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Namestnikov had the secondary helper on a Patrik Nemeth goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Namestnikov has racked up nine points, 53 shots on goal, 32 hits and a minus-5 rating through 25 outings. Expect the Russian center to continue in a middle-six role, as the Red Wings run thin down the middle.