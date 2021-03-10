Namestnikov posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Namestnikov had the secondary helper on a Patrik Nemeth goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Namestnikov has racked up nine points, 53 shots on goal, 32 hits and a minus-5 rating through 25 outings. Expect the Russian center to continue in a middle-six role, as the Red Wings run thin down the middle.
More News
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Surfaces on scoresheet•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Pockets assist•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Green light for Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Can't go Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Won't play Friday•