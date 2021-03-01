Namestnikov posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Namestnikov earned the secondary helper on Sam Gagner's first-period marker. The 28-year-old Namestnikov has gathered seven points, 49 shots on net and 30 hits in 22 appearances. He's exceeded 30 points in each of the last three seasons, but he may struggle to reach 20 in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.