Namestnikov (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Florida.
The specific nature of Namestnikov's issue remains a mystery, but it looks like he's on track to be a game-time decision for Friday's contest. If Namestnikov's unable to go, Adam Erne will likely draw into the lineup against the Panthers.
