Namestnikov finished the year with eight goals, nine assists and a minus-5 rating through 53 games.

Wings brass was counting on Namestnikov to improve defensively in his debut campaign with the Original Six club, and for the most part, he succeeded. The Russian only had nine giveaways compared to 13 takeways, and his minus-5 rating could have been much worse given that Detroit finished with a minus-44 goal differential as a team. Namestnikov has another year left with the Wings at $2 million before he'll be able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.