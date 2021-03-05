Namestnikov recorded an assist Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Russian pivot has compiled four goals and just as many assists through 24 games in his debut campaign with Detroit. Oddly enough, only once has he produced a point in a Red Wings win, which speaks both to the team's overall struggles and Namestnikov's lack of pulling through in the clutch.
