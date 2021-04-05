Namestnikov recorded two assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 28-year-old. Namestnikov's fortunes have mirrored those of the Wings, and he has only six goals and 13 points through 38 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Fills empty cage•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Notches helper Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Surfaces on scoresheet•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Pockets assist•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Green light for Tuesday's game•