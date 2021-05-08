Namestnikov scored two goals in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Both tallies were scored into an empty net as Detroit pulled away late in the third period. Namestnikov hadn't found the back of the net since March 28, a drought of 17 games, and on the season the 28-year-old only has eight goals and 17 points through 52 contests.
