Namestnikov told the Red Wings coaching staff that he is working toward establishing himself as a two-way player, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Namestnikov has already proven that he can be an effective offensive producer without hogging the ice. The Russian has averaged 15 minutes of ice time over seven years of NHL service time, adding 83 goals and 106 assists between action with the Lightning, Rangers, Avalanche and Senators. His efforts in the defensive zone will be critical as he gets set to debut for a rebuilding club.