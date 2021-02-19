Namestnikov (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Friday against Florida.
With Namestnikov on the shelf, Evgeny Svechnikov is expected to join the active roster and suit up against the Panthers. The 28-year-old forward will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's rematch with Florida.
