Red Wings' Wade Megan: Finding bearings in Motown
Megan has been held without a point through four games as a Red Wing.
Megan's only averaging nine minutes of ice time per contest and finds himself on pace for a minus-35 rating. The Red Wings would assuredly demote him to the AHL before it would get that ugly for the American skater, but it just goes to show that he's not on the map when it comes to fantasy hockey.
