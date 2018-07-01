Megan agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Sunday.

Megan potted a goal in his NHL debut with the Blues in December of 2016. However, he's only played in two more games at the highest level since then, as the New York native has been more accustomed to playing in the AHL. Every team needs depth at the center spot, though, and that's precisely what he'll provide for the Wings.

