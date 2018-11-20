Red Wings' Wade Megan: Reassigned to AHL
Megan was returned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Megan assuredly benefited from a lengthy stay at the top level upon his initial call-up. He was held off the scoresheet over a six-game span, but the rookie generated an acceptable 51.5 Corsi rating over that span and Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill was comfortable starting the 28-year-old in the offensive zone over 60 percent of the time at even strength. Still, veteran Thomas Vanek is due back from a lower-body injury Wednesday against the Bruins, and Megan naturally gets bumped down by virtue of having the least amount of NHL experience.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...