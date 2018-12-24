Red Wings' Wade Megan: Records apple against Leafs
Megan delivered a primary assist Sunday in a 5-4 overtime road loss to the Maple Leafs.
This was Megan's first point in nine games since joining the Red Wings as a free agent this past July. He doesn't play enough to warrant fantasy hockey consideration.
More News
-
Red Wings' Wade Megan: Resurfaces on parent club roster•
-
Red Wings' Wade Megan: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Wade Megan: Finding bearings in Motown•
-
Red Wings' Wade Megan: Promoted to big club•
-
Red Wings' Wade Megan: Designated for waivers•
-
Red Wings' Wade Megan: Headed to Detroit on one-year pact•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...