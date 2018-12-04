Megan was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.

Megan has been pulled back to the NHL in the wake of news that net-front winger Anthony Mantha will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a broken hand. The Red Wings called up Megan in late October, but he ended up posting a minus-3 rating over six contents in which he was held without a point. Even without Mantha, we can't envision a scenario where Megan would pick up enough playing time to warrant fantasy consideration.