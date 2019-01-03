Red Wings' Wade Megan: Still property of Wings
Megan cleared waivers Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Megan presumably will head to AHL Grand Rapids having passed through waivers unclaimed. The depth pivot has a lone assist representing his point total over 15 career games at the top level, so it's safe to ignore him in all fantasy formats.
