Lagesson logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

The Red Wings sat Jeff Petry in the second half of a back-to-back, allowing Lagesson to make just his third appearance since the start of January. The helper was Lagesson's first point at the NHL level this season, as he's mostly served as a healthy scratch. He's added four shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over five appearances. Lagesson will be a free agent this offseason and may have to take a two-way contract to stay in North America.