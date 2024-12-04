Lagesson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Lagesson was brought up with Jeff Petry (lower body) questionable to play Tuesday. Petry was ultimately good to go, so Lagesson's presence on the NHL roster is no longer necessary. He's been called up a few times, so expect Lagesson to get the call whenever the Red Wings have injury concerns on defense.
