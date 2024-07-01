Lagesson signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Red Wings on Monday.

Lagesson had four assists, a plus-3 rating, 32 PIM, 76 hits and 58 blocks in 40 regular-season contests between Toronto and Anaheim in 2023-24. He'll be in the mix for a roster spot during training camp, and there's a decent chance the 28-year-old will begin the campaign with the Red Wings.