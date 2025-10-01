Red Wings' William Lagesson: Placed on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lagesson was put on waivers by Detroit on Wednesday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Lagesson had an assist in seven games with Detroit as well as three goals and nine points across 23 outings with AHL Grand Rapids during the 2024-25 regular season. The 29-year-old is expected to rejoin the Griffins if he clears waivers, but he might get another chance with Detroit at some point during the 2025-26 campaign.
