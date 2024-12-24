Lagesson was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Lagesson logged two shots on goal and one hit in 15:36 of ice time Monday. It was just his second appearance with Detroit this season. Lagesson will rejoin the Griffins, where he's posted two goals and six helpers through 20 AHL games in 2024-25.
More News
-
Red Wings' William Lagesson: Recalled by Detroit•
-
Red Wings' William Lagesson: Heads back to AHL•
-
Red Wings' William Lagesson: Back up with NHL club•
-
Red Wings' William Lagesson: Returned to AHL•
-
Red Wings' William Lagesson: Brought up from minors•
-
Red Wings' William Lagesson: Placed on waivers•