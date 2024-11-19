Lagesson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Lagesson was a healthy scratch for Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose because Simon Edvinsson (lower body) returned to the lineup. The 28-year-old Lagesson has two goals and five points in 11 AHL outings this season.
