Wallinder was drafted 32nd overall by the Red Wings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Pre-draft opinions on Wallinder were all over the map. His supporters point to a massive, 6-foot-4 kid with excellent foot speed and a late July birthday. Those type of guys don't grow on trees. Wallinder's detractors question his creativity and natural offensive instincts. The big Swede is raw and far from a finished product, but his long-term upside is immense. Wallinder should be able to carve out a long NHL career due to his mobility and reach alone. If his offensive game eventually comes along, look out. Wallinder was a worthy risk for Detroit at this point in the draft. Players will his potential are rarely found in Round 2.