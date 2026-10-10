Wallinder potted a goal, placed three shots on net and had two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

Just days after posting an assist in his NHL debut, Wallinder tallied the first goal of his career four minutes into Friday's second period. The 24-year-old blueliner is making the most of his opportunity in Detroit with Simon Edvinsson (contract dispute) sidelined. Wallinder showed steady improvement with AHL Grand Rapids over the past three seasons, compiling two goals and 20 points in 66 regular-season games with the Griffins in 2025-26. The six-foot-four Wallinder should continue to have a role for the Red Wings at least over the next handful of games, and if he can secure his spot on the team long-term, he'll have decent upside in dynasty-based fantasy leagues.