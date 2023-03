Wallinder signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Monday.

Wallinder will report to AHL Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The 20-year-old blueliner registered seven goals and 19 assists in 50 contests this campaign for Rogle BK of the SHL. Wallinder also added three points in nine playoff outings. Detroit selected him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.