Stachowiak scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-2 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Stachowiak has three points over two games since he joined the Griffins in a trade that sent him from the Lightning organization. Overall, the Polish forward has 20 points across 40 appearances in his first AHL campaign. Since the trade was completed after the NHL trade deadline, Stachowiak is not eligible for a call-up to Detroit for the remainder of the season.