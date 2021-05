Newpower signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Red Wings on Monday.

Newpower made his professional debut this season, scoring three goals and 10 points in 24 games with AHL Cleveland. The undrafted blueliner scored 47 points in 114 games during his collegiate career with the University of Connecticut. The 23-year-old will likely spend most of the 2021-22 season with AHL Grand Rapids.