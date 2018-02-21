Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Could be sent packing

Ouellet could be traded ahead of Monday's dealing deadline, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ouellet hasn't lived up to expectations since the Red Wings took him in the second round (48th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. The Frenchman, who came close to averaging a point-per-game with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL between 2011-13, has only garnered 20 points through 132 games on hockey's grandest stage. However, given that he is capable of setting up scores, Ouellet could turn out to be a solid addition for a contender as long as he's not asked to do too much.