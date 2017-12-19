Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Demoted to press box
Ouellet was a healthy scratch for Friday's 3-1 victory over Toronto.
After appearing in all of Detroit's first 27 games notching four assists, Ouellet has spent each of the last five contests in the press box as a healthy scratch. The benching is partially surprising as the Frenchman played in nearly every game after December in 2016-17 as well, and was regarded as one of the better defense prospects in Detroit's pipeline before this season started. Head coach Jeff Blashill could simply be upset with certain aspects of Ouellet's game and wants him to take a closer look from above, but the situation is still worth monitoring.
