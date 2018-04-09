Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Does very little for Winged Wheel

Ouellet failed to score but put up seven assists through 45 games this season.

Ouellet misfired 57 times and was underutilized in Detroit after he was expected to take on a bigger role following the offseason departure of Alexey Marchenko, who took his talents to CSKA Moscow in August. While Ouellet isn't at all poised to be a viable fantasy commodity, the Wings could get more out of the Frenchman next season since it'll be a contract year.

